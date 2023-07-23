stock photo similar to Animal Star Cookies
Hybrid

Animal Star Cookies

Animal Star Cookies is a 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Cookies and Stardawg. This strain is a sour and pungent hybrid that offers a stimulating and uplifting high. Animal Star Cookies has a skunky and apple aroma with hints of diesel and earth. The buds are dense and resinous, with neon green and orange hues. Animal Star Cookies is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Star Cookies effects include relaxed, creative, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Star Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by ILLCIT, Animal Star Cookies features flavors like apple, diesel, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Animal Star Cookies typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a sour and pungent hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and creative, Animal Star Cookies might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Star Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Animal Star Cookies strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Animal Star Cookies strain flavors

Loading...

Chemical

Loading...

Sweet

Loading...

Earthy

Animal Star Cookies strain helps with

  • Depression
    44% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Animal Star Cookies strain reviews9

July 23, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Best flower I’ve smoked in months. The eighth I got from Illicit tested at 31.48%. Very strong, but not overpowering, the uplifting head high perfectly juxtaposes the deep, relaxing stone than comes later. Shoutout to Hi-Pointe Cannabis in STL for recommending this, great budtenders!
5 people found this helpful
April 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I use cannabis mainly for my Depression and I have found alot of 50/50 hybrids like this one to be very helpful for that. I currently am sitting enjoying music but feel prepared to get up, do housework, even socialize!
3 people found this helpful
July 14, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Best strain I’ve smoked in a while, really lifts you off your feet while giving you good body tingles
2 people found this helpful
