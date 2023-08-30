I was sceptical on purchasing this strain because at the time, it was about empty and all small tiny buds. So I got an eighth and I am pleased I did. The smell reminds me of old school Reggie, until I popped the top off my grinder and it smelled delicious, almost like a 🍋 pine 🌲. I lit my RAW cone and boy it is smooth as can be, I literally didn't cough once. Taste is minty and citrusy. The buzz started off slow but got better very quickly. I will rat Animal Tree at a solid 8 out of 10