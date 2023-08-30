Animal Tree
Animal Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Animal Mints Bx1. This strain is a rare and THC dominant variety that may not be suitable for less experienced smokers. Animal Tree is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animal Tree effects include creative, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Tree when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and loss of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Tree features flavors like citrus, diesel, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Animal Tree typically ranges from $50-$70 per 3.5g. Animal Tree buds are lime green with an above average trichome coverage and a decent amount of pistils that are a bit buried but make their way through the structure. This strain is a deeply relaxing and happy mood booster that may induce hunger and sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Tree, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Animal Tree strain effects
Animal Tree strain helps with
31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with Depression
27% of people say it helps with Stress
