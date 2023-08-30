As an experienced smoker of 16 years, this is my first time trying this particular strain. The smell and taste take me back to some of my first encounters with high quality buds. Potent with earthy and almost citrus undertones, Animal Tree did not disappoint. Using about 1g in a prerolled cone, i was immediately aware of the effects before I even put the cone out. I would not plan on going out or doing anything productive after using this strain, but if you need to relieve stress after a day at work, or have trouble sleeping/finding your appetite then this is definitely a perfect choice for you!