Animal Tree reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Tree.
Animal Tree strain effects
Animal Tree strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
e........e
August 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
been smokin weed for a decade, best bud ive ever had frfr, so strong and relaxinf just the right amount of heady to not overwhelm, im real sensitive to anything with sativa genetics and try to stick to pure body high indicas but this,,, somethin else fr
m........1
July 8, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I was sceptical on purchasing this strain because at the time, it was about empty and all small tiny buds. So I got an eighth and I am pleased I did. The smell reminds me of old school Reggie, until I popped the top off my grinder and it smelled delicious, almost like a 🍋 pine 🌲. I lit my RAW cone and boy it is smooth as can be, I literally didn't cough once. Taste is minty and citrusy. The buzz started off slow but got better very quickly. I will rat Animal Tree at a solid 8 out of 10
e........7
June 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
🔥🚒🧯🧨
j........4
October 30, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
As an experienced smoker of 16 years, this is my first time trying this particular strain. The smell and taste take me back to some of my first encounters with high quality buds. Potent with earthy and almost citrus undertones, Animal Tree did not disappoint. Using about 1g in a prerolled cone, i was immediately aware of the effects before I even put the cone out. I would not plan on going out or doing anything productive after using this strain, but if you need to relieve stress after a day at work, or have trouble sleeping/finding your appetite then this is definitely a perfect choice for you!
m........0
November 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I just want to start out by saying the high you get is like no other. Super smooth, but be prepared for a taste of PINE. This particular strand pacts a punch. Super relaxing, but uplifting at the same time. You get the best of both worlds with this one guys! Enjoy :) Oh.. and helps with anxiety.
r........j
July 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I really liked this strain after picking up an 1/8th from a shop nearby. Super smooth smoke and amazing high
b........n
October 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This little hybrid strain was a wonderful surprise. Not the highest in THC that I had to choose from, but did not disappoint. Smooth inhale, exhales smooth but sticks with you a moment as it's quite heavy in terpenes and a full citrus/pine flavor. A hit or two will do to achieve the gigs, less stress, and creativity.
J........9
October 11, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Don't think about it buy this one for sure . Tasted the lemon tree came through lemon and skunky tasted a bit of mint and I could taste that animal taste that's difficult to describe. Hit me in the head then after a CPL hrs I got relaxed . What a great strain. Long lasting high big buds full of crystals. I picked a oz up for about 150$ at rize in Menomonee