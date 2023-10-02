Animas Lime reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animas Lime.
Animas Lime strain effects
Animas Lime strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Animas Lime reviews
H........8
October 2, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
4/5 Here’s the review Taste like lime and orange skittles Makes you super focused good for getting shit done
i........1
July 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I gave this four out of five stars only because I have not smoked the flower, I’ve only tasted the refined live resin cart from Raw Garden. Animas Lime has a clean, tasty, distinctive lime flavor with other mild citrus & earthy notes. The high is very clean while keeping you focused and forcing a LARGE smile on your face and extreme happiness, to boot!