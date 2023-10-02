Animas Lime is a 60% sativa and 40% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animas Valley and Lime OG. This strain is a citrusy and refreshing hybrid that offers a clear-headed and energizing high. Animas Lime has a lemony and herbal aroma with hints of lime and earth. The buds are fluffy and frosty, with neon green and yellow hues. Animas Lime is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Animas Lime effects include focused, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animas Lime when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, nausea, and mood swings. Bred by Raw Garden, Animas Lime features flavors like lime, herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Animas Lime typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a citrusy and refreshing hybrid that can help you feel focused and happy, Animas Lime might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animas Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.