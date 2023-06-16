Apes In Space reviews
Apes In Space strain effects
Apes In Space strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
c........s
June 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve smoked a lot of strains but this one tops them all. I struggle with severe depression with anxiety and after smoking this strain I can actually relax while not having to maintain 24/7 worry about what’s going on around me. It’s extremely relaxing while giving me loads of creative freedom if I wanted to do something artsy. I feel very calm happy and a sense of being in the present for once. Managed to smile after all that too. This strain is something I’ve never experienced before. If you come across it you must buy it! 12/10 in my opinion. Happy toking y’all!
A........7
July 18, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Heavy Hitting!! As a med patient, this strain tops them all. I have a high tolerance but this strain is super strong. Perfect for anxiety, nausea and pain. Highly recommend for anyone needing something potent.
z........1
August 26, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Very relaxing yet not overly sedating.Very pungent aroma with sticky buds covered in the good stuff. Smoked and played with my dog. Highly recommended.
D........l
September 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Very good strain, I don't normally leave reviews but felt compelled to on this one as I'm smokin some apes in space. I'm glad I bought an oz! I think this may be my new favorite! Great gassy smell and the taste is phenomenal! Definitely gonna keep this in my rotation.
4........t
September 17, 2023
Med patient and 30 yr smoker. I am extremely excited with this strain. Just discovered it recently. Been smoking & vaping its flower. Euphoric and stress relieving imho. I am really beginning to discover the importance of terpenes over a strong THC content. Impressive. Cheers!
H........2
August 31, 2023
Euphoric
Dry eyes
loved this strain amazing flavor great buzz helped a bit with my seizures
D........n
July 26, 2023
Relaxed
Wow! In over 30 yrs of tokes this is a new one for me. Great everything from look and feel to taste and effect. Smokes well, burns even, tastes like gourmet herb. Perfect for high anxiety peeps. And, maybe it’s just from this grower, but stiiiiiiickyyyyyy!! It’ll bind up your grinder if you’re not careful loading it. Found it well below the description price point, $5/g, $15/8th.
s........7
October 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Even at 23% (from the packaging) a good deep hit of this strain put me back in my chair for a second. Afterward, it was a very enjoyable experience while still being able to concentrate and work ... or play some PS4 :)