I’ve smoked a lot of strains but this one tops them all. I struggle with severe depression with anxiety and after smoking this strain I can actually relax while not having to maintain 24/7 worry about what’s going on around me. It’s extremely relaxing while giving me loads of creative freedom if I wanted to do something artsy. I feel very calm happy and a sense of being in the present for once. Managed to smile after all that too. This strain is something I’ve never experienced before. If you come across it you must buy it! 12/10 in my opinion. Happy toking y’all!