HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Apes In Space

aka Ape In Space

Apes In Space is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Grease Monkey. This strain from Exotic Genetix is a rare and exotic bud that has a skunky, earthy, and spicy flavor and a potent and balanced high. Apes In Space has dark green buds with purple undertones and orange hairs. Apes In Space is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apes In Space effects include euphoria, relaxation, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apes In Space when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Apes In Space features flavors like skunk, earth, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a fuel-like aroma. The average price of Apes In Space typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apes In Space, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Apes In Space strain effects

Reported by 22 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Creative

Happy

Apes In Space strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
Apes In Space strain reviews22

June 16, 2023
I’ve smoked a lot of strains but this one tops them all. I struggle with severe depression with anxiety and after smoking this strain I can actually relax while not having to maintain 24/7 worry about what’s going on around me. It’s extremely relaxing while giving me loads of creative freedom if I wanted to do something artsy. I feel very calm happy and a sense of being in the present for once. Managed to smile after all that too. This strain is something I’ve never experienced before. If you come across it you must buy it! 12/10 in my opinion. Happy toking y’all!
18 people found this helpful
July 18, 2023
Heavy Hitting!! As a med patient, this strain tops them all. I have a high tolerance but this strain is super strong. Perfect for anxiety, nausea and pain. Highly recommend for anyone needing something potent.
8 people found this helpful
August 26, 2023
Very relaxing yet not overly sedating.Very pungent aroma with sticky buds covered in the good stuff. Smoked and played with my dog. Highly recommended.
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Apes In Space strain genetics

Strain parent
Gmo
Grease Monkey
parent
Apes In Space
Apes In Space