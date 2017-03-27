Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a great morning/daytime strain it won't send you back to bed or leave u stuck on the couch. It has a great flavor, sweet, fruity, with lots of earthy grape, & a bit of citrus on the finish. I get some pleasant pleasure at the temple, and muscle relaxation down the neck and shoulders and ...