ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Appalachian Power
  4. Reviews

Appalachian Power reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Appalachian Power.

Reviews

6

Avatar for purpcaper
Member since 2017
I enjoyed this strain a tremendous amount. It made me feel a level of effect I hadnt in a very long time. Cerebral. Very nice and I truly underestimated it. Thats saying a lot. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
This is a great morning/daytime strain it won't send you back to bed or leave u stuck on the couch. It has a great flavor, sweet, fruity, with lots of earthy grape, &amp; a bit of citrus on the finish. I get some pleasant pleasure at the temple, and muscle relaxation down the neck and shoulders and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Ivmartin91
Member since 2015
keeps me energized and focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Appalachian PowerUser uploaded image of Appalachian Power
Avatar for Minnymich
Member since 2015
Just got a sample of this at our shop in Mukilteo and love it! Mindfully stimulating and engaging conversations. It's a thinker strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkative