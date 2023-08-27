Well I didn’t actually smoke apple cider. I smoked apple aide. I looked it up n this showed up. In case anyone was lookin for that this was pretty great. The weed looked exactly like apple cider n basically had all the same effects as it too. I’m pretty sure they are the same just different states naming them different names would be my guess. I suggest low key activities when smoking this. Reading, watching, writing(leisurely), knitting, puzzles, things of that nature. Enjoy n roll on!