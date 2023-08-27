Apple Cider reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Cider.
Apple Cider strain effects
Apple Cider strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
s........n
August 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tastes and smells of apples and the earth, rather mellow with a little skunk roadkill thrown in. The bag I got tested at 30%, so it hit hard. its euphoric and you feel grand, but the couchlock is too intense to resist. Nothing will get done, so wake and bake on the weekend, folks . Not for beginners, but if you've been at this a while, it's near perfection.
T........6
October 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very fall appropriate perfect treat for after thanksgiving dinner!
a........3
August 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I don’t understand why this strain isn’t more popular I’m a daily smoker (usually joints) so I was surprised when the thc was around 30% and smoked SO SMOOTH. A very light, sweet, vanilla smoke. Would definatley recommend after eating a sweet little treat to go that extra mile Highly recommend for lounging around the house / reading a book with a blanket.
c........c
October 9, 2022
I wish I could rate this 0 stars. I got this in a vaporizer form from Culta with high hopes for good seasonal flavors but for real just tastes like air!!! First purchase at a dispensary I’ve been disappointed with :^(
n........y
January 31, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Well I didn’t actually smoke apple cider. I smoked apple aide. I looked it up n this showed up. In case anyone was lookin for that this was pretty great. The weed looked exactly like apple cider n basically had all the same effects as it too. I’m pretty sure they are the same just different states naming them different names would be my guess. I suggest low key activities when smoking this. Reading, watching, writing(leisurely), knitting, puzzles, things of that nature. Enjoy n roll on!