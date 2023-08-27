stock photo similar to Apple Cider
Apple Cider
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Apple Cider, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Apple CiderOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Apple Cider strain effects
Apple Cider strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apple Cider products near you
Similar to Apple Cider near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Apple Cider strain reviews6
Read all reviews
s........n
August 27, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
T........6
October 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
a........3
August 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy