Apple Cookies
aka Apple Cookie
Apple Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. This strain has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of cheese and dough. Apple Cookies is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Cookies’ effects include relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Olympia Genetics, Apple Cookies features flavors like apple, cheese, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Apple Cookies typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’re looking for a balanced and potent strain that can satisfy your taste buds and your mind, Apple Cookies might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Apple CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Apple Cookies strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apple Cookies products near you
Similar to Apple Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—