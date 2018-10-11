ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 230 reviews

Sour Apple

CalmingEnergizing

Sour Apple

Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain—it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

159 people reported 1181 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 35%
Creative 26%
Stress 42%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 22%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

230

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Monkey Balls
Purple Monkey Balls
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese
More euphoricLeafly flower for Mango
Mango
More hungryLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More relaxingLeafly flower for Black Diamond
Black Diamond
More popularLeafly flower for Strawberry Kush
Strawberry Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Black Cherry OG
Black Cherry OG
More relaxing
Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Apple
Strain child
Alien Sour Apple
child

