Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Always love meeting a new friend, and Apple Jack is no different! This thc- 81.9% oil is tasty + tangy to start, as well as an easy, smooth smoke.. making it a great strain for ol'timers + newbies alike. Excellent daytime strain for creativity + inspiration, as well it's a happy strain great for so...
Why does this strain earn a 5/5? Here's why...
See, I've smoked the "Apple Jack" strain plenty of times. And this strain stands strong like a soldier right by its name. This is a superb Vape Cartridge that I have been hitting since I've gotten it (Like a month ago). The smoke is still the same car...
I love this high. I’m a sativa girl, always looking for something energizing and euphoric anything that makes me laugh and feel uplifted I’m 100% on board with. I originally got this strain on whim, because of the White Widow heritage. Got to try some White Widow flower it’s potent and so giggle in...