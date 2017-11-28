ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Apple Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Jack.

Reviews

79

Avatar for GaleMiller
Member since 2017
Well I lost my other review? before I write this let me see 👁️👁️if it'll post this is a really good strain! Relaxing uplifting Jack Herer White Widow got it in a wax!😇
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
Always love meeting a new friend, and Apple Jack is no different! This thc- 81.9% oil is tasty + tangy to start, as well as an easy, smooth smoke.. making it a great strain for ol'timers + newbies alike. Excellent daytime strain for creativity + inspiration, as well it's a happy strain great for so...
Avatar for Mr.FreddyKrueglurHi
Member since 2019
Why does this strain earn a 5/5? Here's why... See, I've smoked the "Apple Jack" strain plenty of times. And this strain stands strong like a soldier right by its name. This is a superb Vape Cartridge that I have been hitting since I've gotten it (Like a month ago). The smoke is still the same car...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kashe624
Member since 2018
I love this high. I’m a sativa girl, always looking for something energizing and euphoric anything that makes me laugh and feel uplifted I’m 100% on board with. I originally got this strain on whim, because of the White Widow heritage. Got to try some White Widow flower it’s potent and so giggle in...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sccumyykush
Member since 2019
Bomb and super sweet smelling
Avatar for Clapback24
Member since 2018
Good daytime hybrid to stay productive. Creeper strain that is mentally uplifting, physically calming, and doesn’t induce sleep. Dank vapes cart tasted great. Could’ve packed more punch though.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Drdilligaff
Member since 2019
Great daytime strain. Very milky aftertaste. decent buzz but nothing too great. fuzzy around the eyes. pain eliminated thank god. I'd try again
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for schwanke.matt
Member since 2019
Super chill and uplifting. Been using a 90% vape, taste just like apples.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy