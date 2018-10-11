ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Apple Jack
  • Leafly flower of Apple Jack

Hybrid

Apple Jack

Apple Jack

Apple Jack is a beautiful and popular cross of Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent combination embodies the uplifting clarity of Jack Herer while applying a warm, soothing relaxation to the body. This strain works wonders for patients and consumers with chronic physical pain and nausea. Apple Jack’s aroma, as you might guess, is one of sweet sliced apples with hints of skunk and earth.

Reviews

84

Show all

Avatar for mainenugs
Member since 2017
I talked to my guy yesterday to put in an order and he told me he had apple jack. I looked it up and it had some pretty lack luster reviews so I was not very excited but picked it up anyway. He told me that there are very few people who actually have clones of this strain so I started to be more ex...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jazzlinda
Member since 2016
Really potent, euphoric high. It was more intense than other strains I've tried, but not too much. I love this strain, I can see it quickly becoming a favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for vyrd
Member since 2016
picked up some by dream city (grower, Seattle area, was on mid), tested at 22% thc with minimal cbd it smells fruity and sweet, with a subtle undertone of fresh rainforest to balance it out. buds are pretty dense, this is a grind job for sure. slightly sticky and trichomes are a pale butterscotch, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for RWright
Member since 2016
I've bought Apple Jack on two separate occasions. The 1st batch was close 20pct. Thc. and the second was their highest testing flower to date at 30.6pct Thc. I didn't find much relief out of the first batch but was impressed with taste and smell. I do have a higher tolerance so was willing to give...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Kofitii
Member since 2017
I've had both mid tier, and private reserve Apple Jack and both of them created the same effect but at varying intensities. Its a nice light high that's easy to concentrate on. Not great if you're looking to get mega-stoned, but amazing if you need to stay focused and just feel really great.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
White Widow
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Apple Jack

Photos

User uploaded image of Apple JackUser uploaded image of Apple JackUser uploaded image of Apple JackUser uploaded image of Apple Jack
more
photos
Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains
Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains
11 Unsung Cannabis Strains Worth Discovering
11 Unsung Cannabis Strains Worth Discovering