Apple Mac reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Mac.
Apple Mac strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Apple Mac strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with PTSD
2........f
June 8, 2022
Creative
Focused
Amazing. I have fibromyalgia and I’m five months postpartum and I had a Lotta trouble finding a strain for the daytime that didn’t make me too drowsy and didn’t make me too anxious like a lot of sativas do. I think this is a hybrid Indica but it is perfect for my daytime needs
m........2
April 9, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Got some really good flowers from Phat Panda. It's a good strain to relax or play video games with.
c........s
August 25, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Very pictorial high. Had a fan running on me and I would close my eyes and see the fan rotating and its breeze being blown on me and the nightstand the fan stood on. During conversation with a friend I would catch an image from the convo yet the convo would carry on and I'd still be exploring that mindimage. Otherwise very happy and relaxed with my eyes closed on a hot summer night in the country, especially in seeing myself from above so happy and relaxed.
S........4
June 18, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
One of my favs, good mood, euphoric, and still gets you aroused, surfr has brought the heat once again
z........a
September 20, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
easily the most euphoric I’ve felt from a strain. Perfect body and head high combination. Definitely a super underrated strain!
K........0
August 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Heavy smoker here. This is my all time favorite. Helps with my anxiety almost instantly. I have back damage and ptsd and the MAC is my daily medicine for it all. Can't go without it.
d........h
May 1, 2022
Best I have tasted yet in 2022… and believe it when i say im trying them all !!!!
s........s
June 4, 2022
Happy
Sleepy
Definitely a bedtime strain😅