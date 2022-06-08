stock photo similar to Apple Mac
HybridTHC 29%CBG 1%
Apple Mac
Apple Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC 1 and Trophy Wife. Apple Mac is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Mac effects make them feel aroused, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Apple Mac features an aroma and flavor profile of blueberry, apple, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Apple Mac strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Apple Mac strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with PTSD
Apple Mac strain reviews20
2........f
June 8, 2022
Creative
Focused
m........2
April 9, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
c........s
August 25, 2023
Happy
Relaxed