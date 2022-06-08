Very pictorial high. Had a fan running on me and I would close my eyes and see the fan rotating and its breeze being blown on me and the nightstand the fan stood on. During conversation with a friend I would catch an image from the convo yet the convo would carry on and I'd still be exploring that mindimage. Otherwise very happy and relaxed with my eyes closed on a hot summer night in the country, especially in seeing myself from above so happy and relaxed.