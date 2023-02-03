Apple Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Mintz.
Apple Mintz strain effects
Apple Mintz strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
K........3
February 3, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
Best sativa that I’ve had in a couple of years. My heart is racing and I’m paranoid. Brings me back to feeling like a teenager and hiding out from the man.
p........n
December 25, 2022
Energetic
Anxious
Headache
Not good for someone with anxiety/panic disorder. Not great for pain. Definitely more of a daytime strain. Don't make the mistake of using at bedtime. Would probably be an ideal strain for those that have stuff to do and wanna be mellow or have a chat while smoking. As long as you don't have anxiety or panic issues, you'll probably find this enjoyable as long as you aren't trying to sleep.
p........0
January 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I really like this strain’s ability to relax your entire body. It helped pain and appetite for me. Definitely one of my favorites from Sunrise so far.
h........v
January 7, 2023
Hungry
Talkative
Anxious
made me fidgety and kinda anxious if i was alone at night. would recommend for a daytime sesh with friends. lowkey made my restless leg syndrome flare when id take more than 2 dabs
p........8
January 27, 2023
Energetic
Talkative
Anxious
Did not like the high that this stain gave me. Makes me feel like I had to always be doing something. While sitting down I felt very anxious.
n........s
March 6, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This stuff tastes like a forest fire but when I need to sleep this stuff knocks me on my butt, definitely one of the better quality highs I've had.
a........a
January 28, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Anxious
strain is amazing from someone suffering with adhd, it’s the perfect amount on sativa leaning from the apple, & the mints from the k.mints you feel the indicas a bit more feeling tingly and relaxing; just enough to give comfort from the high focusing sativa effects.
s........9
May 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Apple mints 🍎🍏🫐🍓😋 I'm currently smoking it and I'm feeling euphoric and uplifted right off the bat. The flavor is exactly how it sounds, apples, mints, berries, cheesy with a slight diesel taste. This stuff hits you right in the head. It helps with my pain which is a huge plus! I would recommend for anyone whose looking for an uplifting, happy, social high With anti-inflammatory properties and anyone who enjoy head h!ghs. This might just be for you 😏🫵😊🤘💚