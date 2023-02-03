Apple mints 🍎🍏🫐🍓😋 I'm currently smoking it and I'm feeling euphoric and uplifted right off the bat. The flavor is exactly how it sounds, apples, mints, berries, cheesy with a slight diesel taste. This stuff hits you right in the head. It helps with my pain which is a huge plus! I would recommend for anyone whose looking for an uplifting, happy, social high With anti-inflammatory properties and anyone who enjoy head h!ghs. This might just be for you 😏🫵😊🤘💚