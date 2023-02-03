stock photo similar to Apple Mintz
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Apple Mintz
aka Apple Mints
Apple Mintz, also known as Apple Mints,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Fritter and Kush Mints. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, aroused, and relaxed. Apple Mintz has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Apple Mintz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Apple Mintz strain effects
Apple Mintz strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
Apple Mintz strain reviews30
K........3
February 3, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
p........n
December 25, 2022
Energetic
Anxious
Headache
p........0
January 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed