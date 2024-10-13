Apple Strudel reviews
Apple Strudel strain effects
Apple Strudel strain helps with
- 80% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
h........1
October 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Got a nice batch that tastes like a green sour apples with hints of a GSC sweet & earthy taste. 10/10 would happily smoke again
D........9
September 5, 2024
Energetic
Uplifted
This could one of my favorite daytime strains. Super light and airy head high. Immediate pick me up for anyone psuffering from a slow morning. Smells like a dessert.
d........1
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Been looking for this taste and feel forever smooth and just fire back in the day bout Christmas time we used to get lucky to get an Oz of something like this anyways i recommend Apple strudel