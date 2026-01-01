Apple Zauce is a perfectly balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) with Total THC levels around 17.5%, Total Cannabinoids near 20.4%, and total terpene content of approximately 2.5%, bred by Umami Seed Co. from the flavorful cross of Apple Fritter and Zuchi. This terpene-rich cultivar combines the sweet pastry and sour apple character of its Apple Fritter lineage with the candy-forward funk of Zkittlez-based genetics, creating an intensely aromatic profile of sugary icing, tart apple, cinnamon spice, creamy dough, and exotic candy funk. Dominated by caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene, Apple Zauce delivers a flavorful and resin-heavy experience with lime-green buds generously coated in sticky trichomes. Some phenotypes produce greasier resin ideal for premium flower, while others express sandy, stringy trichomes highly sought after for solventless extraction. Expect a balanced and versatile high that combines uplifting cerebral stimulation with smooth body relaxation, making Apple Zauce enjoyable any time of day for social sessions, creative activities, or simply unwinding in a flavorful, euphoric state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!