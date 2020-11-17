Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Apples and Bananas
  5. Apples and Bananas Reviews

Apples and Bananas reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apples and Bananas.

Apples and Bananas effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Inflammation
3% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
3% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
3% of people say it helps with ptsd

Apples and Bananas reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about flavors:
Apple
25% of people taste the flavor apple
Sweet
25% of people taste the flavor sweet
Earthy
19% of people taste the flavor earthy

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Apples and Bananas near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...