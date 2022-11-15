Apples to Apples
Apples to Apples
A2A
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Relaxed
Cheese
Apple
Chemical
Apples to Apples effects are mostly energizing.
Cream of the Crop Gardens of California returns to the top of their game with this sativa-leaning offspring of the hit strain Apple Fritter. Apples to Apples is their cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies—a hybrid with a sativa lean that makes for a relaxing, fun party weed splurge. Apples to Apples has a tart, apple smell that comes from its diesel roots. The hit is scrumptious cookie with a sour apple note, delivering hybrid effects.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Apples to ApplesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Apples to Apples strain effects
Apples to Apples strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apples to Apples products near you
Similar to Apples to Apples near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Apples to Apples strain reviews(1)
Read all reviews
h........7
November 15, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
It's nice