Cream of the Crop Gardens of California returns to the top of their game with this sativa-leaning offspring of the hit strain Apple Fritter. Apples to Apples is their cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies—a hybrid with a sativa lean that makes for a relaxing, fun party weed splurge. Apples to Apples has a tart, apple smell that comes from its diesel roots. The hit is scrumptious cookie with a sour apple note, delivering hybrid effects.