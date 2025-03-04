Apricot Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apricot Auto.
Apricot Auto strain effects
Apricot Auto strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Apricot Auto reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........7
Yesterday
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Ich habe lange gesucht um so eine gute Sorte zu finden. Viele Sorten überwältigen mich oder machen mich "zu high". Apricots Rauch ist nicht zu aufdringlich und bringt ein sowas von glückliches High zum runterkommen wie es selten eine tut. Kein Heavy Hitter aber für die Stimmung die Beste aktuell für mich.
d........l
July 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
she is a giver once you treat her right during the grow . very impressed with how accurately she matched the description on the fastbuds website
m........s
July 23, 2024
Relaxed
paired with a relaxing high the taste is fruity
a........8
July 25, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I don't know how to explain, but this strain feels like "Eagles - Hotel California". My prefference mostly goes to sativas and I smoke indicas on rare occasions, but Apricot was one of the strangest and unique indica I've ever had. For me (an ectomorph with a really bad appetite) this is a great post-workout strain. After a gym sesh, eating is the last thing I want to do, however Apricot made my meals more enjoyable. I should also highlight how good this strain is at cutting out any pain and a great tool for withdrawing melatonin (speaking out of experience). The smell is sweet and a bit diesel, smells like a very ripen apricot, the kind that would could go bad overnight, if not eaten ASAP. The flavour reminded me of Orange & Peach Capri Sun (couldn't explain better). Ultimately, Apricot is a must for any indica lover.