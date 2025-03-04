I don't know how to explain, but this strain feels like "Eagles - Hotel California". My prefference mostly goes to sativas and I smoke indicas on rare occasions, but Apricot was one of the strangest and unique indica I've ever had. For me (an ectomorph with a really bad appetite) this is a great post-workout strain. After a gym sesh, eating is the last thing I want to do, however Apricot made my meals more enjoyable. I should also highlight how good this strain is at cutting out any pain and a great tool for withdrawing melatonin (speaking out of experience). The smell is sweet and a bit diesel, smells like a very ripen apricot, the kind that would could go bad overnight, if not eaten ASAP. The flavour reminded me of Orange & Peach Capri Sun (couldn't explain better). Ultimately, Apricot is a must for any indica lover.