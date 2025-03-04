IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
Apricot Auto
Apricot Auto is an indica-dominant autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred for potent THC numbers and high yields of up to 550g/m2 in approximately 10 weeks, manifesting as squat plants with ample resin. Apricot Auto has a sweet, stone fruit flavor profile, with underlying woodsy and citrus notes. Consumers can expect intensely relaxing and happy effects. It won first place for Best Sativa at the 2024 Autoflower World Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apricot Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Apricot AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Apricot Auto strain effects
Apricot Auto strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Apricot Auto products near you
Similar to Apricot Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Apricot Auto strain reviews5
Read all reviews
s........7
Yesterday
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
d........l
July 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
m........s
July 23, 2024
Relaxed