Arise is becoming a very familiar and reliable friend to me. I have only had it as a concentrate crossed with other strains but the experience is consistent and it never slows me down. I cannot give a clear write-up on smell or flavor of the strain itself, but every cross I have tried usually carries a bit of a citrus flavor, something close to lemon Jelly Bellies and sometimes also some tropical sweet-tangy fruit flavors as well, one cross was very grape-y, another was more earthy with warm spice notes. Currently I am using a cross of Arise and Platinum Tangie, sugar wax concentrate. The dab is very smooth on the inhale, but on the exhale was kind of harsh, definitely had me coughing a bit. It is a spicy pollen flavor with those citrus and tropical backnotes. I have tackled all of my day's work and it's not even noon, (HUGE ask for an autistic adult with ADHD) that's off of one dab a few hours ago so it is definitely a buddy if you like to remain focused and productive. No brain fog as I can tell. The come-down is gentle, as the high dissipates, it takes much of my fatigue with it, and I'm left just feeling pretty good. If Arise comes to your area, definitely give it a go for your morning routine. Also great for micro-dosing throughout the day. Have something to drink available. I do not recommend it near bedtime, at least for me, my mind never shuts up and the effects of the strain exacerbate that if I don't have some activity to focus on.