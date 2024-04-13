Arise reviews
Arise strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Arise strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 10% of people say it helps with Nausea
r........w
April 13, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Arise is becoming a very familiar and reliable friend to me. I have only had it as a concentrate crossed with other strains but the experience is consistent and it never slows me down. I cannot give a clear write-up on smell or flavor of the strain itself, but every cross I have tried usually carries a bit of a citrus flavor, something close to lemon Jelly Bellies and sometimes also some tropical sweet-tangy fruit flavors as well, one cross was very grape-y, another was more earthy with warm spice notes. Currently I am using a cross of Arise and Platinum Tangie, sugar wax concentrate. The dab is very smooth on the inhale, but on the exhale was kind of harsh, definitely had me coughing a bit. It is a spicy pollen flavor with those citrus and tropical backnotes. I have tackled all of my day's work and it's not even noon, (HUGE ask for an autistic adult with ADHD) that's off of one dab a few hours ago so it is definitely a buddy if you like to remain focused and productive. No brain fog as I can tell. The come-down is gentle, as the high dissipates, it takes much of my fatigue with it, and I'm left just feeling pretty good. If Arise comes to your area, definitely give it a go for your morning routine. Also great for micro-dosing throughout the day. Have something to drink available. I do not recommend it near bedtime, at least for me, my mind never shuts up and the effects of the strain exacerbate that if I don't have some activity to focus on.
t........y
August 31, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Really nice buds, dryest I've seen in a while (not a bad thing), doesn't crumble like dust. Smells are very earthy, sweet, and piny. The taste is peppery but not bad to switch up flavors here and there. This bud definitely helps if you need energy imo. Cheers
G........7
December 3, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Excellent wake and bake flower, with energizing and focusing effects that hit almost immediately. If you need to get straight into a creative flow after waking up, then this is the strain for you. The batch I received tested at 25.6% THC and has a fruity/nutty aroma with a good hit of gas on the finish. Smokes well, peppery and citrusy while still holding onto that fuel as well. Definitely recommend this as a great daytime or creative smoke.
e........a
February 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is absolutely my favorite strain of weed. It helps me to focus and allows my creativity to flow. I feel energized and calm all at the same time.
b........9
January 8, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Arise, that says it all! Perfect wake and bake or great anytime you need to focus and find relief. A wave of energy follows but be careful not to over do it.
c........g
June 12, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
little bit of a slow build (for me) but man… do i feel great? absolutely. couch locker. leaves you feeling totally relaxed.
b........3
June 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
I grew this strain a couple of times and it's a heavy hitter very worth it ,Irie genetics try this guy out u will be pleased
R........l
March 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
My official favorite !! A great strain to enjoy with your morning coffee!