Excellent wake and bake flower, with energizing and focusing effects that hit almost immediately. If you need to get straight into a creative flow after waking up, then this is the strain for you. The batch I received tested at 25.6% THC and has a fruity/nutty aroma with a good hit of gas on the finish. Smokes well, peppery and citrusy while still holding onto that fuel as well. Definitely recommend this as a great daytime or creative smoke.