Ais
Sativa
Energetic
Focused
Creative
Blueberry
Pineapple
Diesel
Arise effects are mostly energizing.
Arise is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Golden Goat and Daybreaker. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Arise, before let us know! Leave a review.
Arise strain effects
Arise strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 10% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Arise strain reviews(11)
