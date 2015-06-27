We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Beautiful body, sweet aroma, and a taste that resembles a vineyard. The flavor is amazing, I feel sophisticated as shit sipping on a glass of merlot. The high is calm and relaxing but does the trick. If your feeling fancy or just want a great flower to smoke, grab this lady and I guarantee you'll be...
This strain is a good one defiantly just make sure you dont have a "To do" list for the day you smoke it..
Armagnac get's you stoned almost imminently no matter how little you smoke! your energetic and happy for a good 20-25 minuets which feels like 4 hours when your stoned Then it suppresses all ...