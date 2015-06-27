ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Armagnac, bred by New House Seeds, is a hybrid that combines Krome’s The White with DJ Short’s Grape Kush. The strain takes its name from a specie of grapes native to the Gascony region of France and used for making brandy. Armagnac’s aroma is a mix of sweet, earthy flavors that give off a pungent fruit flavor of fresh grapes when exhaled. The effects are a mellow mix of a relaxed body and a refreshed mood, great for relieving pain and anxiety.

A couple hits to relax, lose the stress and focus, a bowl to go to sleep for a nice, strong 8 hours. Smells and tastes delicious to boot.
okay so this strain is pretty badass, this is a strain that will get you very lazy so when your smokeing this make sure you don't have to go anywhere and you can just chill. _mellow_mads787
This strain is a good one defiantly just make sure you dont have a "To do" list for the day you smoke it.. Armagnac get's you stoned almost imminently no matter how little you smoke! your energetic and happy for a good 20-25 minuets which feels like 4 hours when your stoned Then it suppresses all ...
Beautiful body, sweet aroma, and a taste that resembles a vineyard. The flavor is amazing, I feel sophisticated as shit sipping on a glass of merlot. The high is calm and relaxing but does the trick. If your feeling fancy or just want a great flower to smoke, grab this lady and I guarantee you'll be...
Grape Kush
The White
