Got hold of a fresh batch of ASH and instantly noticed that it didn't give off too much of a potent smell, which for me personally is a positive as I don't want my living quarters to smell. The bud I got was very dense, yet unfortunately sticky which made it difficult to grind up. The first puff I...
Got hold of a fresh batch of ASH and straight away noticed that it didn't give out too much of a potent smell, which for me personally is a positive as I don't want my living quarters to smell. The bud that I got was very dense, yet unfortunately sticky which made it hard to grind up. It was also h...
Smells of citrus and very herbal spices somewhat of Haze smelling too. Leafy leaves and more like a tree branch this bud displays bud structure similar to G 13 Haze. The taste of this is very pungent and skunk like I would say bring a water bottle as you will get choked up on this strain it provi...
I love how skunky and rich this s. The skunk and tea pungent aroma and taste send me on a sleepy spiral. I don't know why but when I vape at 186C i get sleepy 190 is energized "shrug" needed it for sleep and I can feel it on the back of my skull and my eyes getting heavy. Really thick vape aught to ...
Smells of sage and lime love how these little buds just pop! Small nugs with dark leavs and dark orange hairs looks like a jack the ripper of Jesus looking buds not as dank but still super powerful can't even see through the other side of this vaped bag. The taste I would say it's woody pungent and ...
Out of the box very crystal like a fresh diamond it shines so bright. OG Kush looking bud wreaks of lemon lime reminds me of Lemon Thai Kush. Nice Pungent Flowery taste no skunk very fresh and small nuggets. Love it for its care free attitude and livening up your position where you are right now an ...