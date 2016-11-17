ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ash
  4. Reviews

Ash reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ash.

Reviews

14

Avatar for Larson279
Member since 2015
Very chill but the excited start ends with a damn coma
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TheBigGreenGiant
Member since 2015
Got hold of a fresh batch of ASH and instantly noticed that it didn't give off too much of a potent smell, which for me personally is a positive as I don't want my living quarters to smell. The bud I got was very dense, yet unfortunately sticky which made it difficult to grind up. The first puff I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for TheBigGreenGiant
Member since 2015
Got hold of a fresh batch of ASH and straight away noticed that it didn't give out too much of a potent smell, which for me personally is a positive as I don't want my living quarters to smell. The bud that I got was very dense, yet unfortunately sticky which made it hard to grind up. It was also h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Chizzlemang
Member since 2015
Good strain my buddy grew a few times. Makes for a good head high but didn't last that long.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Smells of citrus and very herbal spices somewhat of Haze smelling too. Leafy leaves and more like a tree branch this bud displays bud structure similar to G 13 Haze. The taste of this is very pungent and skunk like I would say bring a water bottle as you will get choked up on this strain it provi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
I love how skunky and rich this s. The skunk and tea pungent aroma and taste send me on a sleepy spiral. I don't know why but when I vape at 186C i get sleepy 190 is energized "shrug" needed it for sleep and I can feel it on the back of my skull and my eyes getting heavy. Really thick vape aught to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Smells of sage and lime love how these little buds just pop! Small nugs with dark leavs and dark orange hairs looks like a jack the ripper of Jesus looking buds not as dank but still super powerful can't even see through the other side of this vaped bag. The taste I would say it's woody pungent and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Out of the box very crystal like a fresh diamond it shines so bright. OG Kush looking bud wreaks of lemon lime reminds me of Lemon Thai Kush. Nice Pungent Flowery taste no skunk very fresh and small nuggets. Love it for its care free attitude and livening up your position where you are right now an ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed