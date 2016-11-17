We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Ash is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghan Haze and Afghan Skunk bred by Mr. Nice Seeds. These buds offer a fruity, berry aroma and effects that run the gamut between relaxing indicas and stimulating sativas. This strain's name, sometimes spelled A.S.H., is an acronym denoting its Afghani, Skunk, and Haze lineage.