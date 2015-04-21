ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Jen_X
Member since 2019
Over all a great chill strain. Heady with slight body. great for a hike or organizing your record collection. It has a sweet tasty and flowery smell.
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for MayaCamillarose
Member since 2018
Very euphoric and attentive. The whole body &amp; mind high was terrific.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Sheeetidkbro
Member since 2018
This is a great strain for starting your day. Hard sativa that’s gets you a good happy high while energizing and increasing creativity. Smooth sweet and lemony taste. Get the cleanest bud of this and I promise you will have one of the best feelings of your life.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Nivekw420
Member since 2018
this strain is the best feeling sativa I've had in a awhile without the anxiety feeling for me I'm the anxiety type and I'm an indica guy but this is fireeeeee by barefarms they are doing great things go check them out!!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for highmighty
Member since 2018
Great for: sleeping, eating, relaxing, depression, stomach pain, calming, makes you horny, creativity, makes everything seem more interesting Not so good: being productive like doing school work, not energizing, knocks you out, sometimes heightens anxiety and paranoia, can make you socially awkwar...
ArousedCreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 247OGKush187
Member since 2018
great sativa that makes music sound incredible , headhigh is pretty unique but very creative. Nice weed for chilling.
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for fishandscuba
Member since 2014
Just got a hold of some of this knock out bud, and it doesn't disappoint. Very energized now and almost feel like running a marathon. Pretty euphoric too. I was very excited about getting this because it's so rare, and don't know the next time it will come around. Definitely A++++++++++++!
