This is a great strain for starting your day. Hard sativa that’s gets you a good happy high while energizing and increasing creativity. Smooth sweet and lemony taste. Get the cleanest bud of this and I promise you will have one of the best feelings of your life.
this strain is the best feeling sativa I've had in a awhile without the anxiety feeling for me I'm the anxiety type and I'm an indica guy but this is fireeeeee by barefarms they are doing great things go check them out!!
Great for: sleeping, eating, relaxing, depression, stomach pain, calming, makes you horny, creativity, makes everything seem more interesting
Not so good: being productive like doing school work, not energizing, knocks you out, sometimes heightens anxiety and paranoia, can make you socially awkwar...
Just got a hold of some of this knock out bud, and it doesn't disappoint. Very energized now and almost feel like running a marathon. Pretty euphoric too. I was very excited about getting this because it's so rare, and don't know the next time it will come around. Definitely A++++++++++++!