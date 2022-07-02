Astro Boy
Astro Boy
ABy
Hybrid
Creative
Focused
Happy
Vanilla
Pine
Flowery
Astro Boy effects are mostly calming.
Astro Boy strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Astro Boy strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Astro Boy strain reviews(6)
R........3
July 2, 2022
w........4
April 15, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
l........2
July 28, 2022