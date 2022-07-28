Astro Boy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Astro Boy.
Astro Boy strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Astro Boy strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
July 28, 2022
Taste very herbal and exotic
w........4
April 15, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This strain makes me feel as if I’m Neo from the Matrix.. Like Neo in “The Path Of Neo” video game… as if I took a limitless pill. Peace and love to you all my beautiful people
R........3
July 2, 2022
Very good head high, tasty and makes you feel like you're flying like Astro Boy himself! Seriously good shit if you want a nice orangey chronic sativa