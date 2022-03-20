stock photo similar to Astronaut Ice Cream
Astronaut Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Space Cake and Killer Cupcakes. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Astronaut Ice Cream has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Astronaut Ice Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
Astronaut Ice Cream strain reviews5
R........n
March 20, 2022
Relaxed
J........i
January 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
l........g
November 27, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy