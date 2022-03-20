I have chronic pain & it takes a strain with a kick to it to help with my pain. This is now on my "Go To" list. I just got my hands on this strain after falling 2 days ago, which caused more problems with my back. Smoked a small bowl with a friend & I'm relaxed, the severe muscle spasms have let up & mu pain level is down to a 7 from a 9. I highly recommend this strain for pain & PTSD patients & for those of you just looking for a great, lasting high. 2 hours later & I'm still as high as an astronaut!