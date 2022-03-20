Astronaut Ice Cream reviews
R........n
March 20, 2022
Relaxed
I have chronic pain & it takes a strain with a kick to it to help with my pain. This is now on my "Go To" list. I just got my hands on this strain after falling 2 days ago, which caused more problems with my back. Smoked a small bowl with a friend & I'm relaxed, the severe muscle spasms have let up & mu pain level is down to a 7 from a 9. I highly recommend this strain for pain & PTSD patients & for those of you just looking for a great, lasting high. 2 hours later & I'm still as high as an astronaut!
J........i
January 13, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Another rare strain from Cara Therapeutics Inc., this strain is unique. It's bright green nugs are filled with orange hairs and trichromes. The effects of the strain are primarily cerebral, with a great uplifted mood and happiness. It gives a tingly body sensation that allows the strain to be enjoyed while also doing things/being active. The only reason I'm not giving it 5/5 is simple because there is better out there, but there is nothing disappointing about Astronaut Ice Cream.
l........g
November 27, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
ABSOLUTE DELIGHT! I highly recommend this strain after a bad day. There is no way someone can feel negative while smoking this absolutely delicious flower. Perfect for taking the edge off and just relaxing in front of the tv.
j........t
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
perfect strain for a nice, relaxing night.