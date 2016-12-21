ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Athabasca
  4. Reviews

Athabasca reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Athabasca.

Reviews

5

Avatar for LatentStoner
Member since 2015
New Medicinal Cannabis user. Got this from my LP. It is good for evening strain. Balanced THC to CBD ratio. I can be functional and have no anxiety (social or internal) while on this. Not giving it a 5/5 because it does make me feel dizzy at those one off times.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tahsan
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Athabasca
Avatar for 420blazinit420
Member since 2015
great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused