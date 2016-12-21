We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
LatentStoner
New Medicinal Cannabis user. Got this from my LP.
It is good for evening strain. Balanced THC to CBD ratio. I can be functional and have no anxiety (social or internal) while on this.
Not giving it a 5/5 because it does make me feel dizzy at those one off times.