Atomic Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Atomic and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Atomic Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 13 Hills, the average price of Atomic Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Atomic Banana’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Atomic Banana, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.