We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Atomic Goat.
Reviews
12
elbrando18
Member since 2017
I smoke marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Lately I've been working on many passion projects, I'm burned out? Today is a Monday, I just bought shatter, I just wanna get home and smoke, but I decided to go to the gym. I take a tiny time before going, and I am a machine
This strain is special! The only pic uploaded is the Atomic Goat I got from Smokey Mountain Express. Lime green frosty nugs. Opening my jar I get an amazing complex kind of fruity spice like smell. But wait till you put it in the Grinder the explosion of Sage and an amazing sweet smell. Vaping in My...