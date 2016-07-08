ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Atomic Goat
  4. Reviews

Atomic Goat reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Atomic Goat.

Reviews

12

Avatar for elbrando18
Member since 2017
I smoke marijuana for recreational and medical purposes. Lately I've been working on many passion projects, I'm burned out? Today is a Monday, I just bought shatter, I just wanna get home and smoke, but I decided to go to the gym. I take a tiny time before going, and I am a machine
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for marsupialmamma
Member since 2017
Got super cheap from a local shop and it’s very nice. Must not be a popular strain but it works great lots of giggles and chilling without being overly tired. Would buy it again for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for jtucker10420
Member since 2016
Some absolute fireeee. Good sativa energetic high for sure!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for donkeyshlong
Member since 2014
good for a wake n bake and mid day pick me up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Atomic Goat
User uploaded image of Atomic Goat
User uploaded image of Atomic Goat
Avatar for lilBlwLesina
Member since 2015
Love it :) awesome flavor and aroma. I loaded a bowl hit it a fee times still a solid bud!! feeling relaxed and happy no pain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TracingSpace
Member since 2013
Great relaxing high with the clarity to go about my day. Very versatile. So nice and mellow. New this was a favorite the first time I took a rip.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SSV79
Member since 2014
This strain is special! The only pic uploaded is the Atomic Goat I got from Smokey Mountain Express. Lime green frosty nugs. Opening my jar I get an amazing complex kind of fruity spice like smell. But wait till you put it in the Grinder the explosion of Sage and an amazing sweet smell. Vaping in My...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for pagowgow
Member since 2014
Some very good tasting weed and good high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed