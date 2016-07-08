ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
aka Atomic Golden Goat

Atomic Goat

Atomic Goat is a Seattle-born staple that came about in 2010 when a Chernobyl male pollinated a Golden Goat clone. This hybrid offspring inherits a sweet herbal aroma likened to that of sage as well as a heavy coat of crystal trichomes that often push Atomic Goat past the 20% THC mark. Although Atomic Goat induces deep relaxation of the mind and body, it allows enough energy to shine through to justify its daytime use.

This strain is special! The only pic uploaded is the Atomic Goat I got from Smokey Mountain Express. Lime green frosty nugs. Opening my jar I get an amazing complex kind of fruity spice like smell. But wait till you put it in the Grinder the explosion of Sage and an amazing sweet smell. Vaping in My...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
A personal favorite! Great for daytime and evening medication, with a strong relaxing feeling but without the couch lock. Atomic Goat leaves me relaxed, calm and motivated to go about my days
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Great relaxing high with the clarity to go about my day. Very versatile. So nice and mellow. New this was a favorite the first time I took a rip.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Love it :) awesome flavor and aroma. I loaded a bowl hit it a fee times still a solid bud!! feeling relaxed and happy no pain
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Some absolute fireeee. Good sativa energetic high for sure!
EnergeticUplifted
Lineage

Chernobyl
Golden Goat
Atomic Goat

