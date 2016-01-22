ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.

Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Atomic Haze Looks: Got a half of this, the buds were beautiful. Knobby sativa foxtails all over with pink hairs and lots of white crystals. The foxtails have a rainbow coloration to them almost,even though they are predominantly green. Smell/Taste: The smell and taste a fairly light,but sweet fruity...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AlpacaMyBooty
Member since 2016
Soaring and beautiful daytime smoke. I think this might be my third favourite smoke! It's an excellent sativa for people with anxiety, especially social anxiety. It makes you relaxed, easygoing and chatty, but also energetic, very happy with a soothing buzz. I suffer from severe OCD and anxiety ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for greenwood83
Member since 2017
The strain is very tasty n very good head buzz i will get more soon
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for hababadagada
Member since 2017
Has a fruity/minty flavour at the beginning if vaped, changing to a nutty flavour at the end. Munchies the whole duration. It gets me started off feeling a bit lightheaded and quite sativa-esque with a lot of inspiration, creativity, and clear thinking. The comedown feels relaxed, tired, and hungry....
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KittyHaze
Member since 2016
This is by far, my all time favorite! Very powerful yet functional. Made me super focused on the task at hand, and super happy relaxed. Hubby likes when I smoke this because my house comes out of my high 100% spotless. Time to put on some tunes and get to work!
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain child
Island Haze
child

Most popular in