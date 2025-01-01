Aurelian Lime, bred by Apollo Legacy and released in 2025, has quickly become a favorite across Vermont’s recreational cultivation scene thanks to its exceptional extract yields and richly layered terpene profile. This vibrant cultivar carries a standout aroma of sweet peaches and sugary lime, creating a bright, juicy top end that’s rounded out by a subtle rubber and glue undertone inherited from its Georgia Pie grandmother. Celebrated by growers for its resin production and terpene intensity, Aurelian Lime consistently rewards both flower and extraction-focused cultivators with potent, aromatic results. Its unique blend of fruit sweetness, citrus zest, and sticky-funk depth has cemented it as one of Apollo Legacy’s most compelling modern releases. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Aurelian Lime through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.