Aurora Borealis reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Aurora Borealis.

Reviews

35

Avatar for Kr1xx
Member since 2019
It smells so good! But it smokes even better!
Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Typical sort of Skunk Kush strain where the Afghan is quite dominant but you can also detect the Skunk 1. Very reliable strain with a decent indica high. Can be quite pungent. Earthy, musky, woody and sometimes hints of citrus/lemon.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for alvarito1987
Member since 2018
Earthy, Floral Taste.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lovethehaze
Member since 2016
Can't go wrong with northern lights and skunk , I grabbed a G of phyto shatter and was impressed with the calming destressing capabilities of this strain. Great for mid afternoon to early evening sessions when you just wanna chill out and veg. Would recommend
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for EasternEasy
Member since 2016
Nice flavour to this shatter, experienced less of the couch lock with the concentrate than I do with the flower form of this strain.
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for WhiteWidow6040
Member since 2016
Probably my favorite strain out there. Honestly one of the most laid back highs I have ever had, recommend it for anyone with anxiety, Great Stuff :D
