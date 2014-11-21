Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Typical sort of Skunk Kush strain where the Afghan is quite dominant but you can also detect the Skunk 1. Very reliable strain with a decent indica high. Can be quite pungent. Earthy, musky, woody and sometimes hints of citrus/lemon.
Can't go wrong with northern lights and skunk , I grabbed a G of phyto shatter and was impressed with the calming destressing capabilities of this strain. Great for mid afternoon to early evening sessions when you just wanna chill out and veg. Would recommend