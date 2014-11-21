ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Also known as A-B, Aurora B., or simply Aurora, Aurora Borealis is a Flying Dutchmen strain resulting from a cross between a carefully selected Northern Lights #10 and a sweet Skunk #1 father. A vigorous plant with heavy resinous buds, this strain has the best attributes from both its parents. Aurora Borealis grows into a medium size plant similar to Skunk#1, and has a sweet and fruity taste with a hashy sharpness. Very high yields and a fast maturation time make this cross an ideal cash-cropper both indoors and out. The subtle, calming effects have helped this strain gain popularity in the Netherlands and Canada with its sweet, skunky flavors and earthy undertones.

Avatar for Holiday101
Member since 2014
Whoa! This made me feel like I was flying up there in the Northern Lights. I found myself rocketing up, levelling off for a good time then gently gliding down. A really energizing strain, don't overindulge else you may spaz out. This with a morning coffee and your co-workers will either think you're...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Baphometropolitan
Member since 2014
One of the heaviest strains I've tried, but with enough mood-elevation to keep you out of the swamp. I medicate mostly for insomnia and inflammation, and have found AB to be absolutely perfect for both. It packs a fantastic indica body high that's ideal for both serious pain and post-exercise sore...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for MEATeatingKUSH87
Member since 2016
Finally found my own personal nirvana strain. It makes me feel the way I think human beings were made to experience the universe by subtracting all the BS. Very relaxing, very mind opening. Very thought provoking strain. My favorite no competition♡
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for OGdanielisaacBC
Member since 2015
Aurora Borealis 50% Indica 50% Sativa Flowering: 56-63 Days Origins: Northern Lights 10 x Skunk #1 Smell: A nice sweet smell with a warm touch of skunk. Medicinal Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, nausia. Effects: Soothing all body high that is very strong and heavy. The effects will last a decent...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JadedTakesThisSerious
Member since 2016
Burned my throat, harsh on my lungs, some eye pressure, and a lot of energy. Picked it up at OM of medicine, won't be doing that again. (I'm a big fan of northen lights so this was a let down for me)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
