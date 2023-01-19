Azazel
Azazel effects are mostly energizing.
Azazel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Azazel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Azazel strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Azazel strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Azazel strain reviews(11)
L........i
January 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice versatile strain. Head heavy to start, soothing pressure behind your eyes. Give it 20 minutes or so, and you can take advantage of some deep chill focus time. Feel nice and light, you don't notice much of discomforts or pains - of which I have many, being that I am 3-4 months out of cervical spine surgery. You can take advantage of this phase for a good productivity flow or zone in on a good movie/book.
S........e
October 16, 2022
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
For me Azazel was similar to my experience with Verano’s Sonny-G: The effects were Focused, Happy & Content. The effects were mainly cerebral. I was able to focus my attention on what I was doing or thinking about-one at a time. I don’t think I could say the same if I had tried multitasking. The comedown was nice, very gradual with very little head-cloud/residue-which is what I call that unpleasant feeling that’s sometimes leftover once the “high” wears off. There’s more detailed info & photo’s on Reddit: r/ElusiveCannabisInfo.
B........s
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I never review strains cuz everyone's different but this was a total heady high and was relaxing. Didn't last long yet it was a very chill hour. Very smooth in a joint and bubbler. Would of given it a 4 if it lasted longer.