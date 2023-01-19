For me Azazel was similar to my experience with Verano’s Sonny-G: The effects were Focused, Happy & Content. The effects were mainly cerebral. I was able to focus my attention on what I was doing or thinking about-one at a time. I don’t think I could say the same if I had tried multitasking. The comedown was nice, very gradual with very little head-cloud/residue-which is what I call that unpleasant feeling that’s sometimes leftover once the “high” wears off. There’s more detailed info & photo’s on Reddit: r/ElusiveCannabisInfo.