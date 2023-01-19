Azazel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Azazel.
Azazel strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Azazel strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Azazel reviews
L........i
January 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice versatile strain. Head heavy to start, soothing pressure behind your eyes. Give it 20 minutes or so, and you can take advantage of some deep chill focus time. Feel nice and light, you don't notice much of discomforts or pains - of which I have many, being that I am 3-4 months out of cervical spine surgery. You can take advantage of this phase for a good productivity flow or zone in on a good movie/book.
S........e
October 16, 2022
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
For me Azazel was similar to my experience with Verano’s Sonny-G: The effects were Focused, Happy & Content. The effects were mainly cerebral. I was able to focus my attention on what I was doing or thinking about-one at a time. I don’t think I could say the same if I had tried multitasking. The comedown was nice, very gradual with very little head-cloud/residue-which is what I call that unpleasant feeling that’s sometimes leftover once the “high” wears off. There’s more detailed info & photo’s on Reddit: r/ElusiveCannabisInfo.
B........s
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I never review strains cuz everyone's different but this was a total heady high and was relaxing. Didn't last long yet it was a very chill hour. Very smooth in a joint and bubbler. Would of given it a 4 if it lasted longer.
W........r
November 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I love this strain. It’s almost too energetic. I get really hyper and I’m able to take on the task list that’s been gathering dust. Instantly, my stress is gone. I’m able to tune in to just one of the “channels” in my ADHD brain and it feels so good — like I have a normal brain, almost. I like calming it down after a bit by adding a few hits of Lamb’s Bread. Overall, one of my absolute favs.
a........w
January 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This flower leftnme feeling relaxed and happy... laid back and chill afternoon effects. My body feels relaxed.
e........z
December 1, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
It hit almost immediately, I felt very lightweight and stress free. Smoked it before going to an amusement park and had a great time.
e........h
November 22, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I felt floaty, like I was in a lazy river. It was fantastic.
D........2
November 3, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
A very relaxing smoke. It starts with a building tingly feeling that fades into a relaxed mellowness. The bud itself is dark and smells lemony with hints of licorice. The buds I got are nice and plump. Grinds easily and rolls nice. Smoked with Raw Black label papers with a raw tip.