Bahama Breeze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bahama Breeze.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
t........5
June 20, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
I felt really relaxed and I got the munchies.
d........d
April 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a very fruity strain with strong mango and melon flavors. It made me feel very relaxed and calm.
1........a
August 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Woooooooooooow. Picked this up in DC at a dispensary and let me tell you, this that SHIIII. This is one of the frostiest, sparkliest, GLISTENING buds I’ve ever come across. It was bright and colorful but it was rich in trichomes, For a second I thought it was plastic or glass on the bud and asked my peoples to look for a 2nd opinion and they confirmed it was trichomes and was like WTF. Daily blazers btw. It smoked so smooth, tasted and smelled like citrus. After I hit it I noticed I felt more uplifted, and focused. I’m surprised this don’t have more reviews.
G........n
December 16, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Bahama Breeze is a tasty tropical strain. Locate this strain for an uplifting and balance high. Helps relieve winter migraines and sinus days. Bahama Breeze will provide an enjoyable time relaxing and feeling like you are at the beach ⛱️ 😎.