Woooooooooooow. Picked this up in DC at a dispensary and let me tell you, this that SHIIII. This is one of the frostiest, sparkliest, GLISTENING buds I’ve ever come across. It was bright and colorful but it was rich in trichomes, For a second I thought it was plastic or glass on the bud and asked my peoples to look for a 2nd opinion and they confirmed it was trichomes and was like WTF. Daily blazers btw. It smoked so smooth, tasted and smelled like citrus. After I hit it I noticed I felt more uplifted, and focused. I’m surprised this don’t have more reviews.