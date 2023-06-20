Bahama Breeze
Bahama Breeze is a 60% sativa and 40% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bahama Mama and Bahama Blizzard. This strain is a tropical and refreshing hybrid that offers a stimulating and euphoric high. Bahama Breeze has a fruity and floral aroma with hints of passionfruit and banana. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with light green and orange hues. Bahama Breeze is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bahama Breeze effects include energetic, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bahama Breeze when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Airo Brands, Bahama Breeze features flavors like tropical, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Bahama Breeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tropical and refreshing hybrid that can help you feel energetic and creative, Bahama Breeze might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bahama Breeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bahama Breeze strain effects
Bahama Breeze strain flavors
Bahama Breeze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
