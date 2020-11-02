Balla Berries reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Balla Berries.
Balla Berries effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
12 people reported 40 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches