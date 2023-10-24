I picked up 1/2 ounce of this at a local dispensary in Southern Michigan. My fiance and I are daily smokers with very high tolerances, and we both love this bud. Per the dispensary, it's 30% THC, and I believe it. The buds are a beautiful mix of green and deep purple with a lot of orange hairs and are COVERED in tricomes. As for the effect, well, I went to search for a video on YouTube and meant to push the "space" key, but typed "space" into the search bar, so yeah, I'm high as F-CK right now lol. It's definitely Indica leaning. I'm very relaxed, giggly, and HUNGRY. I suffer from Bipolar 1 (manic depression) and PTSD, and this strain helps me sleep and improves my mood. I highly ;-) recommend it.