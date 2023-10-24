Ballerz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ballerz.

Ballerz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Ballerz strain helps with

  • Depression
    60% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress

October 24, 2023
Definitely great suggestion for beginners strain. Not too harsh and beautiful on the nose. got my appetite within the first bowl, and now I need more food 😂 if u find it def worth the price
March 17, 2024
I picked up 1/2 ounce of this at a local dispensary in Southern Michigan. My fiance and I are daily smokers with very high tolerances, and we both love this bud. Per the dispensary, it's 30% THC, and I believe it. The buds are a beautiful mix of green and deep purple with a lot of orange hairs and are COVERED in tricomes. As for the effect, well, I went to search for a video on YouTube and meant to push the "space" key, but typed "space" into the search bar, so yeah, I'm high as F-CK right now lol. It's definitely Indica leaning. I'm very relaxed, giggly, and HUNGRY. I suffer from Bipolar 1 (manic depression) and PTSD, and this strain helps me sleep and improves my mood. I highly ;-) recommend it.
October 20, 2023
Talkative!! Love the effects
February 28, 2024
Perfect Indica leaning hybrid. Not a couch locker, but def one to relax 2
Today
This strain is awesome, especially mixed with sativa, for the full spectrum effect! The terpines are incredibly high. I mixed with silver thai sativa, which also has incredibly high terpines, it does it all, pain, anxiety insomnia, and relaxation. I studied hard to figure this one out!

