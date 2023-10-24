stock photo similar to Ballerz
Hybrid

Ballerz

aka Baller, Ballerz, Ballerz #7

Ballerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Temptation. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Ballerz is a stunning strain with dense buds covered in frosty trichomes and orange hairs. Ballerz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ballerz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ballerz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by LIT Farms, Ballerz features flavors like gas, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Ballerz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Ballerz is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ballerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Ballerz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Ballerz strain helps with

  • Depression
    60% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
Ballerz strain reviews5

October 24, 2023
Definitely great suggestion for beginners strain. Not too harsh and beautiful on the nose. got my appetite within the first bowl, and now I need more food 😂 if u find it def worth the price
1 person found this helpful
March 17, 2024
I picked up 1/2 ounce of this at a local dispensary in Southern Michigan. My fiance and I are daily smokers with very high tolerances, and we both love this bud. Per the dispensary, it's 30% THC, and I believe it. The buds are a beautiful mix of green and deep purple with a lot of orange hairs and are COVERED in tricomes. As for the effect, well, I went to search for a video on YouTube and meant to push the "space" key, but typed "space" into the search bar, so yeah, I'm high as F-CK right now lol. It's definitely Indica leaning. I'm very relaxed, giggly, and HUNGRY. I suffer from Bipolar 1 (manic depression) and PTSD, and this strain helps me sleep and improves my mood. I highly ;-) recommend it.
1 person found this helpful
October 20, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Dry mouth
Talkative!! Love the effects
Strain spotlight